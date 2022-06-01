← Company Directory
Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe Salaries

Publicis Groupe's salary ranges from $5,344 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in India at the low-end to $306,000 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Publicis Groupe. Last updated: 5/4/2025

$160K

Marketing
Median $127K
Software Engineer
Median $149K
Product Designer
Median $80.5K

Accountant
$67.5K
Business Analyst
$17.5K
Business Development
$79.6K
Data Analyst
$5.9K
Data Science Manager
$256K
Data Scientist
$17.7K
Financial Analyst
$114K
Graphic Designer
$20.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$75.4K
Management Consultant
$306K
Marketing Operations
$116K
Mechanical Engineer
$15K
Product Design Manager
$109K
Product Manager
$49.8K
Program Manager
$39.1K
Project Manager
$122K
Sales
$58.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$306K
Solution Architect
Median $150K
Technical Program Manager
$82.9K
Venture Capitalist
$5.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Publicis Groupe is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Publicis Groupe is $80,050.

