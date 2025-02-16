← Company Directory
PTC
PTC Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Singapore at PTC ranges from SGD 129K to SGD 183K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PTC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 147K - SGD 174K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 129KSGD 147KSGD 174KSGD 183K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 213K

Vesting Schedule

33.4%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At PTC, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.4% vests in the 1st-year (33.40% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at PTC in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 183,402. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PTC for the Solution Architect role in Singapore is SGD 129,179.

