← Company Directory
PTC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales Engineer

  • All Sales Engineer Salaries

PTC Sales Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PTC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$108K - $131K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$99.6K$108K$131K$139K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Sales Engineer submission at PTC to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

33.4%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At PTC, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.4% vests in the 1st-year (33.40% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at PTC in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $139,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PTC for the Sales Engineer role in United States is $99,600.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for PTC

Related Companies

  • HPE
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources