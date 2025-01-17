← Company Directory
PT Pertamina
PT Pertamina Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in Indonesia at PT Pertamina ranges from IDR 127.67M to IDR 182.16M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PT Pertamina's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 146.35M - IDR 171.26M
Indonesia
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 127.67MIDR 146.35MIDR 171.26MIDR 182.16M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at PT Pertamina?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at PT Pertamina in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 182,160,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PT Pertamina for the Mechanical Engineer role in Indonesia is IDR 127,667,724.

