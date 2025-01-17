← Company Directory
Proxify
Proxify Software Engineer Salaries

Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AMD 25.68M - AMD 30.24M
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
AMD 23.97MAMD 25.68MAMD 30.24MAMD 33.38M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Proxify?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Proxify in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of AMD 33,381,617. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Proxify for the Software Engineer role in Armenia is AMD 23,966,289.

