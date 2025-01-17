← Company Directory
Proxify
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Proxify Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Ukraine at Proxify ranges from UAH 723K to UAH 1.01M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Proxify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 775K - UAH 913K
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 723KUAH 775KUAH 913KUAH 1.01M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Recruiter submissions at Proxify to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve UAH 1.25M+ (sometimes UAH 12.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Proxify?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Proxify in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 1,007,606. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Proxify for the Recruiter role in Ukraine is UAH 723,409.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Proxify

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Intuit
  • Spotify
  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources