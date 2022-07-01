Company Directory
Provoke Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Provoke Solutions that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Provoke is a 20 year-old business and has been a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner during that time. From strategy, architecture, creative (UX and Design) through implementation and operations (managed services), we partner with clients to innovate, disrupt, and attain their BHAGs through digital solutions expressed as excellent software development. We build the software that helps our clients win through...* Modern Worker Experience - Helping clients migrate Sharepoint to the cloud - M365: Strategy & Governance, Implement & Operationalize, & Managed Services - Enhanced capabilities to elevate the digital collaboration capabilities of M365* Azure Cloud Engineering - App Modernization - Custom Application Development & DevOps - Cloud Engineering & IaaS/Infrastructure as Code* Data/AI/ML - Data Preparation - AI/ML driven insights discover - Data & Insights Visualization - Automated Insights Realization (TM)We follow 3 principles in performing our work: (1) Take an experimentation, not a big-bet transformation approach. Afterall, 73% of digital transformation efforts fail (Everest Group)(2) "Clean coding" - not just for technical excellence, but for environmental excellence to help reduce the carbon footprint produced by poorly engineered software(3) Don't just migrate, modernize. Running old architectures on the cloud is leaving a great deal of technical, financial and environmental benefits on the table.

    https://provokesolutions.com
    Website
    2001
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Provoke Solutions

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • Square
    • Tesla
    • Stripe
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources