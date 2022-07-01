Provoke is a 20 year-old business and has been a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner during that time. From strategy, architecture, creative (UX and Design) through implementation and operations (managed services), we partner with clients to innovate, disrupt, and attain their BHAGs through digital solutions expressed as excellent software development. We build the software that helps our clients win through...* Modern Worker Experience - Helping clients migrate Sharepoint to the cloud - M365: Strategy & Governance, Implement & Operationalize, & Managed Services - Enhanced capabilities to elevate the digital collaboration capabilities of M365* Azure Cloud Engineering - App Modernization - Custom Application Development & DevOps - Cloud Engineering & IaaS/Infrastructure as Code* Data/AI/ML - Data Preparation - AI/ML driven insights discover - Data & Insights Visualization - Automated Insights Realization (TM)We follow 3 principles in performing our work: (1) Take an experimentation, not a big-bet transformation approach. Afterall, 73% of digital transformation efforts fail (Everest Group)(2) "Clean coding" - not just for technical excellence, but for environmental excellence to help reduce the carbon footprint produced by poorly engineered software(3) Don't just migrate, modernize. Running old architectures on the cloud is leaving a great deal of technical, financial and environmental benefits on the table.