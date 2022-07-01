← Company Directory
Provincial Health Services Authority
Provincial Health Services Authority Salaries

Provincial Health Services Authority's salary ranges from $43,068 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $73,784 for a Data Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Provincial Health Services Authority. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Administrative Assistant
$43.1K
Business Analyst
$61.1K
Data Analyst
$73.8K
Software Engineer
$59.1K
Solution Architect
$69.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Provincial Health Services Authority is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $73,784. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Provincial Health Services Authority is $61,111.

