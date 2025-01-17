← Company Directory
Provectus
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Provectus Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Poland at Provectus ranges from PLN 203K to PLN 283K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Provectus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 218K - PLN 256K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 203KPLN 218KPLN 256KPLN 283K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at Provectus to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Provectus?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Provectus in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 282,906. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Provectus for the Product Designer role in Poland is PLN 203,112.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Provectus

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Roblox
  • LinkedIn
  • Databricks
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources