Proton
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Proton Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Switzerland at Proton ranges from CHF 171K to CHF 233K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Proton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 183K - CHF 221K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 171KCHF 183KCHF 221KCHF 233K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Proton, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Proton in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 233,052. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Proton for the Software Engineering Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 170,771.

