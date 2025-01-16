← Company Directory
Proton
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Proton Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland package at Proton totals CHF 118K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Proton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Proton
Software Engineer
Geneva, GE, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 118K
Level
L3
Base
CHF 110K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 7.7K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Proton?

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Proton, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Proton in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 187,047. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Proton for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 117,897.

Other Resources