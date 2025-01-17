← Company Directory
Proton
Proton Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Proton ranges from CHF 20.8K to CHF 29.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Proton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 22.6K - CHF 27.3K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 20.8KCHF 22.6KCHF 27.3KCHF 29.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Proton, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Proton sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 29,072. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Proton for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is CHF 20,802.

