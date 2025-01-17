← Company Directory
Proton
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Proton Product Designer Salaries

Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 114K - CHF 135K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 100KCHF 114KCHF 135KCHF 142K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Proton, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Proton in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 142,072. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Proton for the Product Designer role in Switzerland is CHF 100,068.

