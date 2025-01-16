← Company Directory
Proton
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Proton Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in North Macedonia at Proton ranges from MKD 519K to MKD 708K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Proton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

MKD 556K - MKD 672K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
MKD 519KMKD 556KMKD 672KMKD 708K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Proton, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Proton in North Macedonia sits at a yearly total compensation of MKD 708,404. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Proton for the Customer Service role in North Macedonia is MKD 519,089.

