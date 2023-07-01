Proton is a company that produces abundant, clean, and affordable hydrogen (H2) energy without emissions. Their process is scalable and low cost, making H2 fuel cell vehicles a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel. Proton aims to transform the earth into a sustainable source of green energy and help cities and industries worldwide transition to a carbonless energy solution. They offer a solution to the clean energy puzzle by providing low-cost H2 and leaving the carbon in the ground. If you are concerned about air pollution, high-density drilling, water and electricity shortages, global warming, or the need to decarbonize energy systems, Proton encourages you to get involved. Visit their website for more information.