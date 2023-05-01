Proto Homes is an industrialized homebuilding platform that offers a web-based platform for homebuilders to access a Lego-like set of proprietary integrated components that can be assembled into fully customizable homes at any size. The platform also provides app-based tools to manage the production and installation of the components, a JIT component delivery system, and a nationwide network of prescreened design and building professionals. Local Proto Fulfillment Centers handle component manufacturing and delivery, enabling small, regional builders to build homes as efficiently and cheaply as large builders. The platform aims to consolidate the cottage homebuilding industry around building platforms rather than a select handful of legacy builders.