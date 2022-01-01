← Company Directory
Protiviti
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Protiviti Salaries

Protiviti's salary ranges from $7,274 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in India at the low-end to $232,560 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Protiviti. Last updated: 4/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Management Consultant
Median $102K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $132K
Accountant
$7.3K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

54 51
54 51
Business Analyst
$70.4K
Data Science Manager
$233K
Data Scientist
$28.1K
Financial Analyst
$20K
Human Resources
$147K
Project Manager
$79.8K
Recruiter
$154K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$76.6K
Software Engineer
$52.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$167K
Solution Architect
$125K
Technical Program Manager
$61.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Protiviti is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $232,560. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Protiviti is $79,831.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Protiviti

Related Companies

  • Bain
  • LEK
  • Genesys
  • SAS Software
  • Ultimate Software
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources