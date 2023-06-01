Company Directory
Prothena
    Prothena Corporation is a US-based clinical company that develops therapies for life-threatening diseases. Its current focus is on developing antibodies for the treatment of AL amyloidosis, Parkinson's disease, Transthyretin amyloidosis, and Alzheimer's disease. The company also has discovery and preclinical programs for Alzheimer's disease. Prothena has partnerships with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Bristol-Myers Squibb for the development and commercialization of antibodies. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

    http://prothena.com
    2012
    82
    $1M-$10M
