Proterra
    About

    Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles, enabling bus fleet operators to significantly reduce operating costs while delivering clean, quiet transportation to local communities across North America. With more than 675 vehicles sold to 90 different municipal, university, airport, federal and commercial transit agencies in 40 U.S. states and Canadian provinces, Proterra is committed to providing state of the art, high performance vehicles to meet today’s growing market demand. The company’s configurable Catalyst platform is capable of serving the full daily mileage needs of nearly every transit route on a single charge. With unmatched durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. certification testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, visit: http://www.proterra.com and follow us on Twitter @Proterra_Inc.

    http://proterra.com
    Website
    2004
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

