Protara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for cancer and rare diseases. Their lead program, TARA-002, is a cell therapy being investigated for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. They are also developing an investigational therapy called intravenous choline chloride for intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was previously known as ArTara Therapeutics and is based in New York City.