← Company Directory
PropertyGuru
Work Here? Claim Your Company

PropertyGuru Salaries

PropertyGuru's salary ranges from $27,293 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $110,627 for a Product Manager in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PropertyGuru. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$69.7K
Product Designer
$75.2K
Product Manager
$111K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Software Engineer
$27.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PropertyGuru is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $110,627. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PropertyGuru is $72,437.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for PropertyGuru

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • Pinterest
  • Apple
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources