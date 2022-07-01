← Company Directory
Propeller Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Propeller Health Salaries

Propeller Health's salary ranges from $110,550 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $179,100 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Propeller Health. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Design Manager
$179K
Software Engineer
$111K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Propeller Health is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Propeller Health is $144,825.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Propeller Health

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Netflix
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources