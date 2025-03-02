← Company Directory
Promwad
Promwad Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Serbia package at Promwad totals $41.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Promwad's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Promwad
Software Engineer
Belgrade, SR, Serbia
Total per year
$41.4K
Level
Pre-Senior
Base
$41.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Promwad?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Promwad in Serbia sits at a yearly total compensation of $54,271. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Promwad for the Software Engineer role in Serbia is $41,445.

