project44
project44 Customer Success Salaries

The average Customer Success total compensation in Singapore at project44 ranges from SGD 213K to SGD 303K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for project44's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 241K - SGD 274K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 213KSGD 241KSGD 274KSGD 303K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 211K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At project44, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Success at project44 in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 302,715. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at project44 for the Customer Success role in Singapore is SGD 212,926.

