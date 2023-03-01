← Company Directory
Progyny
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Progyny Salaries

Progyny's salary ranges from $100,286 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $234,820 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Progyny. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
Median $131K
Business Operations
$100K
Business Analyst
$107K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Software Engineer
$184K
Software Engineering Manager
$235K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Progyny is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $234,820. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Progyny is $131,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Progyny

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • Square
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources