Progrexion
    About

    Progrexion is a leading provider of credit report repair services in the United States. Progrexion’s technology and services help consumers access and understand information contained in their credit reports, verify whether that information is fair, accurate and substantiated, and correct inaccuracies with individual creditors, other data furnishers and the national credit bureaus. Progrexion technology and services are used by CreditRepair.com, its wholly-owned subsidiary, and Lexington Law, an independently-operated law firm.

    http://www.progrexion.com
    Website
    2000
    Year Founded
    1,140
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

