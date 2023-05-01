Profound Medical Corp. is a medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for the treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment. Its lead product is the TULSA-PRO system, used in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada and operates in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.