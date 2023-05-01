← Company Directory
Profound Medical
    Profound Medical Corp. is a medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for the treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment. Its lead product is the TULSA-PRO system, used in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada and operates in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

    http://www.profoundmedical.com
    2008
    146
    $1M-$10M
