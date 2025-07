Profisee offers a cloud-native MDM solution to help enterprises solve data quality issues that hinder strategic initiatives. Their approach is to make data management easy, accurate, and scalable. They operate in the US, Europe, and Australia, and offer 24/7 support through a network of VARs, SIs, and consulting firms. Their goal is to help customers finally make progress on digital transformation, ERP implementation, and marketing campaigns by fully cleaning and unifying data.