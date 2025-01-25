← Company Directory
Productboard
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Productboard Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Productboard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Productboard, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Productboard in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 2,316,337. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Productboard for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Czech Republic is CZK 2,092,103.

