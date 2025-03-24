← Company Directory
Productboard
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Productboard Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic package at Productboard totals CZK 1.84M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Productboard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
Productboard
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Prague, PR, Czech Republic
Total per year
CZK 1.84M
Level
L4
Base
CZK 1.84M
Stock (/yr)
CZK 0
Bonus
CZK 0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Productboard?

CZK 3.64M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Productboard, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Productboard in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 2,070,523. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Productboard for the Software Engineer role in Czech Republic is CZK 1,377,785.

Other Resources