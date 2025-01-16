← Company Directory
Prodigy Finance
  Salaries
  Software Engineering Manager

  All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Prodigy Finance Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in South Africa at Prodigy Finance ranges from ZAR 1.02M to ZAR 1.48M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Prodigy Finance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

ZAR 1.16M - ZAR 1.34M
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
ZAR 1.02MZAR 1.16MZAR 1.34MZAR 1.48M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Prodigy Finance?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Prodigy Finance in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 1,481,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Prodigy Finance for the Software Engineering Manager role in South Africa is ZAR 1,020,917.

Other Resources