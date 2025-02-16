All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in India at Prodigal totals ₹1.87M per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.65M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Prodigal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹1.87M
₹1.85M
₹14.2K
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***