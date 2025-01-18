Data Engineer compensation in Poland at Procter & Gamble ranges from $PLN 159K per year to $PLN 261K. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 211K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
B1
PLN 201K
PLN 192K
PLN 828.8
PLN 7.6K
B2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***