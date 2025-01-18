Salaries

Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Procter & Gamble Data Engineer Salaries

Data Engineer compensation in Poland at Procter & Gamble ranges from $PLN 159K per year to $PLN 261K. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 211K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus B1 Software Engineer (Entry Level) PLN 201K PLN 192K PLN 828.8 PLN 7.6K B2 Senior Software Engineer PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- B3 PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- B4 PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( PLN ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

