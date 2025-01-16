← Company Directory
Procter & Gamble
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Procter & Gamble Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Procter & Gamble ranges from $PLN 108K per year to $PLN 253K. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 214K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
PLN 188K
PLN 180K
PLN 1.4K
PLN 7K
B2
Senior Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at Procter & Gamble?

Included Titles

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Procter & Gamble in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 252,936. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Procter & Gamble for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 198,614.

