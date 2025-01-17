← Company Directory
Procter & Gamble
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

  • Canada

Procter & Gamble Sales Salaries in Canada

Sales compensation in Canada at Procter & Gamble ranges from CA$92.3K per year for B1 to CA$142K per year for B2. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$97.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
CA$92.3K
CA$88.2K
CA$0
CA$4.1K
B2
CA$142K
CA$130K
CA$5.9K
CA$5.9K
B3
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
B4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Procter & Gamble in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$158,285. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Procter & Gamble for the Sales role in Canada is CA$95,956.

