Sales compensation in Canada at Procter & Gamble ranges from CA$92.3K per year for B1 to CA$142K per year for B2. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$97.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
CA$92.3K
CA$88.2K
CA$0
CA$4.1K
B2
CA$142K
CA$130K
CA$5.9K
CA$5.9K
B3
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
B4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
