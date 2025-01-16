← Company Directory
Procter & Gamble
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Design Manager

  • All Product Design Manager Salaries

Procter & Gamble Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in Egypt at Procter & Gamble ranges from EGP 1.12M to EGP 1.53M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 1.21M - EGP 1.44M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 1.12MEGP 1.21MEGP 1.44MEGP 1.53M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Design Manager submissions at Procter & Gamble to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve EGP 1.48M+ (sometimes EGP 14.77M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Procter & Gamble?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Design Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Procter & Gamble in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 1,528,281. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Procter & Gamble for the Product Design Manager role in Egypt is EGP 1,116,310.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Procter & Gamble

Related Companies

  • Polaris
  • Whirlpool
  • Rakuten
  • Target
  • The Home Depot
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources