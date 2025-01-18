← Company Directory
Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Engineer Salaries in United States

Manufacturing Engineer compensation in United States at Procter & Gamble totals $92K per year for B1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $102K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
B1
Mechanical Engineer
$92K
$88.1K
$1K
$2.9K
B2
Senior Mechanical Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
What are the career levels at Procter & Gamble?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Manufacturing Engineer at Procter & Gamble in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $156,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Procter & Gamble for the Manufacturing Engineer role in United States is $99,500.

