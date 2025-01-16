← Company Directory
Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in India at Procter & Gamble ranges from ₹8.24M to ₹11.72M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹9.34M - ₹10.63M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹8.24M₹9.34M₹10.63M₹11.72M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Procter & Gamble?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Procter & Gamble in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹11,720,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Procter & Gamble for the Human Resources role in India is ₹8,244,418.

