Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Singapore at Procter & Gamble ranges from SGD 86.6K to SGD 123K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

SGD 98.1K - SGD 112K
SGD 86.6KSGD 98.1KSGD 112KSGD 123K
What are the career levels at Procter & Gamble?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Procter & Gamble in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 123,101. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Procter & Gamble for the Customer Service role in Singapore is SGD 86,588.

