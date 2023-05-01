← Company Directory
Procentrix
    Procentrix is an IT solutions company based in Herndon, VA that specializes in modernizing legacy systems for federal, civilian, and defense agencies, as well as state and local governments. They use low code / no code development platforms, cloud services, robotic process automation, and modern Web technologies. They offer pre-built solution accelerators that integrate Microsoft’s leading software and Cloud technologies to accelerate delivery, reduce costs, and minimize risk on projects involving case management, task and correspondence tracking, financial management, space management, and facility and asset management. Procentrix is a Microsoft Gold Partner with demonstrated expertise and proven experience implementing Microsoft technologies to support some of the largest workloads in the federal government.

    http://procentrix.com
    2006
    351
    $50M-$100M
