Long-lasting studios and exceptional games with a people-first culture. In recent years the games industry has been challenging for game developers. Difficult cultures, unpredictable compensation, and unstable employment have been heightened by business arrangements that haven’t typically rewarded developer success creatively or financially. ProbablyMonsters envisions a sustainable future for games. To do our part in achieving this vision, we unite the most forward-thinking creators, we guide them through our people-first culture, and we empower them to disrupt the dev process.As a new category of independent game company, ProbablyMonsters believes that the process of developing games should be as amazing as the games themselves. That’s why we obsess about providing a positive and well-resourced environment with strong compatible cultural ties for our teams. We understand that ensuring a meaningful and rewarding creative space for our Monsters translates into memorable and valuable experiences for gamers.FirewalkStudios, multiplayer | Cauldron, single-player adventure | RPG Team, Co-Op RPG