Privé Technologies
Privé Technologies Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation at Privé Technologies ranges from SGD 90.3K to SGD 129K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Privé Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 103K - SGD 121K
Hong Kong (SAR)
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 90.3KSGD 103KSGD 121KSGD 129K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Privé Technologies?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Privé Technologies sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 128,789. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Privé Technologies for the Product Manager role is SGD 90,263.

Other Resources