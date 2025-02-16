← Company Directory
Prime Trust
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Prime Trust Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Prime Trust totals $162K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Prime Trust's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Prime Trust
Senior Software Engineer
Las Vegas, NV
Total per year
$162K
Level
-
Base
$152K
Stock (/yr)
$1.3K
Bonus
$8.8K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Prime Trust?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Prime Trust in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $191,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Prime Trust for the Software Engineer role in United States is $160,250.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Prime Trust

Related Companies

  • Vanguard
  • Fisher Investments
  • Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Fidelity Investments
  • Bankers Healthcare Group
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources