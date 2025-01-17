← Company Directory
Prime Source Technologies
Prime Source Technologies Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Kazakhstan at Prime Source Technologies ranges from KZT 7.12M to KZT 10.37M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Prime Source Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

KZT 8.18M - KZT 9.32M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
KZT 7.12MKZT 8.18MKZT 9.32MKZT 10.37M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Prime Source Technologies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Prime Source Technologies in Kazakhstan sits at a yearly total compensation of KZT 10,373,176. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Prime Source Technologies for the Business Analyst role in Kazakhstan is KZT 7,120,570.

