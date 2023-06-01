← Company Directory
Prime Pensions
    Prime Pensions is an actuarial and record keeping firm that specializes in providing personalized design and administrative services for Qualified Retirement Plans, with a focus on 401(k), profit sharing, and defined benefit plans for small and large employers. They have been in business since 1975 and are known for their innovative plan designs and flexible approach. They are ranked as one of the top defined contribution plan administrators in New Jersey and have been voted one of the Best Places to Work in NJ.

    http://www.primepensionsinc.com
    1975
    126
    $10M-$50M
    Other Resources