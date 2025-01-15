← Company Directory
Prime Controls
Prime Controls Salaries

Prime Controls's salary ranges from $99,960 in total compensation per year for a Controls Engineer at the low-end to $142,100 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Prime Controls. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Controls Engineer
$100K
Mechanical Engineer
$142K
The highest paying role reported at Prime Controls is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $142,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Prime Controls is $121,030.

