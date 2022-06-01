Company Directory
Prezi
Prezi Salaries

Prezi's salary ranges from $57,710 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Hungary at the low-end to $117,600 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Product Designer
$57.7K
Product Manager
$72.4K
Software Engineer
$118K
Software Engineering Manager
$61.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Prezi is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $117,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Prezi is $67,030.

