Prezentium
    Prezentium is a women-led business presentation firm that combines business understanding, visual design, and data science to create a unique overnight experience. They have built 2M+ slides and helped thousands of busy professionals save time, reduce hassle, and make their ideas sparkle. They are faster, less expensive, and tailored to meet your unique vision and preferences. For every slide requested, they donate $1 to a children’s charity as part of their “Presentations with Heart” initiative. They have been recognized for their commitment to children with Type I diabetes in Africa and girl’s education in India.

    https://prezentium.com
    2016
    351
    $10M-$50M
