PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer is a woman-owned company founded in 2015 by Amy Walberg. It offers a unique blend of fruits and spices, creating a light and crisp flavor profile. The seltzer is crafted with all-natural ingredients and carbon-filtered to remove gluten. In less than four years, PRESS has become the largest independent alcohol seltzer brand and is available in 29 states and major grocers like Target, Whole Foods, and Total Wine & More.